Tim Tebow Officially Signs Contract with Jaguars ... I'm Here to 'Compete'

IT'S TEBOW TIME IN JACKSONVILLE!!!

Tim Tebow has formally signed his 1-year contract with the Jaguars to begin his journey as an NFL tight end -- and is expected to work out with the team STARTING TODAY!!

33-year-old Tebow -- who hasn't worked out with an NFL team since a brief stint with Eagles in 2015 -- says he's ready to compete for a roster spot.

"I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team," Tebow said Thursday morning.

"I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace."

He added, "I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone's support as I embark on this new journey."

Tebow will rock #85 on his jersey for Thursday's practice -- though NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says the number could change if he makes the roster.

Tebow is facing a steep uphill battle to make the roster considering he was drafted as QB back in 2010 ... and spent the past 5 years playing minor league baseball for the NY Mets organization.

