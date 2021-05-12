Eric Dickerson Says 'It's Bulls***' Tim Tebow Getting NFL Job Before Colin Kaepernick

Play video content BACKGRID

Eric Dickerson is straight-up PISSED Tim Tebow is getting an NFL job before Colin Kaepernick ... calling the whole situation "bulls***."

The Hall of Fame running back was asked about it all outside of Catch in L.A. on Tuesday night ... and he didn't mince words when expressing his dismay for it.

"Oh, man, come on," the Rams legend said. "You know what I think about that. That's bulls***. That's bulls***."

While the Jaguars have not officially signed Tebow (who's now a tight end) ... a one-year contract is expected to come for the former Heisman Trophy winner despite him not playing in a regular-season game since 2012.

The impending move clearly bothers Dickerson ... because even though the Jaguars have had plenty of quarterback and roster troubles over the last few years -- they never signed Kaepernick, but seem to have no issues signing Tebow now.

"That's bulls***," Dickerson repeated for a third time. "That's how the NFL is. You know, it's different for us. I'll say that."

ED says he believes the whole thing boils down to race ... adding, "Of course [Kaepernick] is getting punished. He's black."

"It's a different league for us. It's the truth and we know it. And I hate that because it's wrong."