Colin Kaepernick Publishing Book Arguing to 'Abolish the Police'

"In order to eradicate anti-Blackness, we must also abolish the police" -- Colin Kaepernick.

That's the core message of a new book being published by the NFL quarterback -- who's arguing for the abolition of policing and prisons.

The book -- titled "Abolition for the People: The Movement for a Future Without Policing & Prisons" -- is set to drop in October and features 30 essays, including one from Colin himself.

Colin also served as editor on the project -- which we're told will be available in hard copy, audio book and e-book.

“The omnipresent threat of premature death at the hands, knees, chokeholds, tasers, and guns of law enforcement has only further engrained its anti-Black foundation into the institutions of policing," Kaepernick states.

"In order to eradicate anti-Blackness, we must also abolish the police. The abolition of one without the other is impossible."

One person familiar with the book says the conversation Colin wants to have with his readers is essentially this ... how do we reimagine and reenvision keeping communities safe without a militarized police presence?

Of course, Colin first took a knee during the national anthem back in 2016 to shine a spotlight on racial injustice and police brutality ... particularly in regards to incidents affecting the Black community.