Trevor Lawrence Says He Declined To Use Cart After Ankle Injury, Regrets Decision

There's a really good explanation for why Trevor Lawrence didn't use a cart after he injured his ankle during 'MNF' ... he says he declined to get on one -- and now, he's explaining he regrets that decision.

ICYMI, the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback suffered a high-ankle sprain in the fourth quarter of their 34-31 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night ... and when he went into the locker room to get it checked out, he was seen limping the entire way to the X-ray room.

Many wondered why the Jaguars' franchise player didn't hop on a ride to avoid any further complications with his leg ... and on Wednesday, he revealed it was all his choice -- not the Jaguars'.

"I'm already on the sideline at that point -- the tunnel's right there -- I just want to get off the field, get out of there," Lawrence said. "I didn't know what was goin' on with my ankle."

"I felt like I could get off. I was like, 'Hey, you're good, just don't bring [the cart] out. I'm going in.'"

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence confirms it was his choice to not take a cart back to the locker room.Once he got to the tunnel, he realized the walk was a bit longer than he anticipated. He also didn't know there were cameras pic.twitter.com/zYTFDNAjlP — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) December 6, 2023 @jjones9

The 24-year-old, though, told media members he immediately had regrets once he realized how far the walk was going to be ... but he nonetheless kept it moving.

"They asked again if I wanted a cart, I'm like, 'No, we're going to make it the whole way,'" Lawrence said.

"I was the one that didn't choose to take one. So, you guys put that on me. Maybe that was dumb. Maybe I should've taken one. Whatever."

Another shot of a boot-less Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence. He says he can’t give an answer right now about his playing status for Sunday. pic.twitter.com/dPtmYssvon — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) December 6, 2023 @ESPNdirocco