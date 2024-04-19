Jaguars GM Trent Baalke Appears To Fart Mid-Answer At News Conference

Play video content Jacksonville Jaguars

People are convinced Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke let out a big ole fart during a news conference on Thursday ... and if ya listen to video from the event, it sure seems they might be right!

Baalke and Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson were meeting with media members to break down next week's NFL draft ... when, according to a whole bunch of fans online, Baalke let one rip.

The 60-year-old was talking about how deep this year's quarterback class is and how it might help them land a good, non-signal caller at pick No. 17 ... when he suddenly paused.

Baalke winced a bit, then a loud toot escaped his body. Baalke acknowledged the sound by saying, "Excuse me," before he continued with his answer.

No one in the room appeared to really think he had just passed gas -- after all, there was no laughter heard on the vid -- but users on X were quick to clip the vid and share it all over.

Of course, it's entirely possible Baalke was just getting out an awkward burp ... or maybe his chair just squeaked on him as he made a sudden movement.