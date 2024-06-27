Trevor Lawrence, Wife Announce Pregnancy, Expecting First Child Together

Trevor Lawrence is having the BEST offseason ... just days after he inked a massive contract extension with the Jaguars, the quarterback and his wife revealed they're now expecting their first child together!

Trevor and Marissa -- who got married three years ago -- made the announcement in a joint statement on their Instagram pages on Thursday ... sharing pics of them holding a sonogram.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"A little Lawrence on the way 🤍," Marissa said in the caption.

You can tell from the photos, 24-year-old Lawrence and his significant other are stoked about their upcoming addition. Fans were, too ... as they littered the comment section of the posts with love.

Trevor and Marissa first got together back in high school ... and have been inseparable since. She stayed along his side throughout his historic Clemson career -- and then moved to Duval with him after Jacksonville took him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lawrence didn't have the best start to his pro career under Urban Meyer -- but has turned things around following the arrival of Doug Pederson.

Now, with a new 5-year, $275 million contract extension in hand and a bundle of joy on the way ... it seems Lawrence is poised for his best year yet!