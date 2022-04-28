Jacksonville Jaguars Pick Travon Walker #1 Overall In NFL Draft

It's official ... with the #1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars have selected Travon Walker!!!

Roger Goodell just announced the selection on a stage built near the strip in Las Vegas ... officially making the Georgia defensive end the newest Jag.

Of course, the pick is not a total surprise ... most experts' mock drafts in recent weeks have had Walker projected to go #1 overall.

Could Travon Walker go from a Dawg to a #DirtyBird?



The selection of Walker marks the second time in two years that the Jaguars have picked at the top of the draft -- remember, Jacksonville took Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence #1 in 2021.

Walker, meanwhile, is expected to be getting after quarterbacks right away in Duval. The guy was a star for the Bulldogs in his three seasons in Athens, recording 61 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble in his career.

He also helped UGA beat Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide in January's National Championship ... registering three total tackles and one sack in the game.

Doug Pederson and Jaguars fans everywhere are certainly hoping that kind of production continues in Florida in 2022.