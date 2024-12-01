Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Leveled By Vicious Late Hit, Brawl Breaks Out

Play video content NFL on Fox

Trevor Lawrence suffered a brutal late hit during the game Sunday ... and, his teammates quickly leapt to his defense -- brawling with the other team mid-game.

With four minutes left in the second quarter of the Jacksonville Jaguars game against the Houston Texans, Trevor Lawrence scrambled out of the pocket and made his way toward the first down marker.

As he approached the line to gain, TL went into a slide ... but, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair didn't slow his momentum enough -- smashing through the QB.

Check out the vid ... it's a vicious hit -- and, Lawrence's teammates take no exception to it, with a couple of them shoving Al-Shaair. The two sides rush out and a brawl breaks out -- pushing, shoving and tackling between the two teams.

Lawrence, as you can see, doesn't hop back up in his own defense ... laying prone on his back -- and, he ultimately needed to be carted off the field.

Trevor's been ruled out for the game with a concussion BTW ... not exactly surprising to anyone who's watched the hit.