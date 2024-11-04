Colts Mascot Gets In Hilarious 'Brawl' With Kids During Halftime Entertainment

Halftime didn't mark a break in the action during "Sunday Night Football" ... as a group of mascots faced off against some youngins in a pickup game on the field -- and it didn't take long for chaos to ensue!!

The annual showdown -- which featured more highlights than the first half of the Vikings vs. Colts matchup -- served as intermission entertainment for fans ... but it was clear at least one furry creature wasn't taking it easy on the little ones.

Things are getting heated in this mascots vs 4th graders game pic.twitter.com/KnmoSn87uV — Thomas Sullivan (@Yfz84) November 4, 2024 @Yfz84

Blue -- the Colts' mascot -- left it all out on the gridiron ... getting around a group of blockers and throwing one of the peewees to the ground.

Some extracurricular activity followed ... with Blue shoving the kid -- leading to a group of kids getting in a shoving match with him and even ripping off his jersey.

After the scrap, Blue showed fans his hips don't lie -- and he hit some aggressive thrusts into the sky to celebrate.

Blue showed no remorse for his actions after the hilarious moment ... posting, "NO MERCY," on social media.

Once the actual game returned ... Justin Jefferson and the Vikings ran away with the victory -- snapping Minnesota's two-game losing streak with a final score of 21-13.