Anthony Richardson Benched After Taking Himself Out Of Week 8 Game

Anthony Richardson will have even more time now to catch his breath on the sideline ... as the Indianapolis Colts just benched their former first-round draft pick in favor of veteran Joe Flacco.

The team's move was announced Tuesday morning ... with Colts head coach Shane Steichen leaning on the 17-year pro as they prepare for the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

It comes after the 22-year-old found himself in some hot water following the Week 8 matchup against the Houston Texans ... in which Richardson tapped out of a third-and-goal in the third quarter -- admitting later on he was gassed.

"I was tired," he said after the game. "I ain't gonna lie. That was a lot of running right there. I didn't think I was going to be able to go that next play, so I just told Shane I just needed a break right there."

It rubbed some teammates the wrong way ... as center Ryan Kelly relayed to the young signal-caller the team expects more from him.

"I think he knows that’s not the standard he needs to play up to and the rest of the team holds him to," Kelly said. "I know he’s going to take some criticism for that, and rightfully so."

"That’s a tough look. But also he’s out there giving it all for his team, right? It’s not always pretty at times."