Colts Rookie Anthony Richardson Gifts Signed Cleat To Fan At Training Camp

One lucky Colts fan got a rare piece of memorabilia from Anthony Richardson this week ... 'cause the rookie quarterback gifted the kid a signed cleat right off his foot!!

The incredible gesture happened at Indy's training camp on Wednesday ... when the 4th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft met with supporters at the Grand Park Sports Campus.

In clips from the scene, you can see the large crowd begging Richardson for his autograph ... but he took it a step further by taking off his white Nike cleat and signing it before handing it to a young girl ... and her reaction is priceless!!

#Colts QB1 Anthony Richardson signed autographs until a team staffer forced him to leave. The rookie even signed and gave away his cleats when a few kids repeatedly begged for them.



— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 17, 2023

The 21-year-old was able to hook up a couple of fans with his John Hancock before a team staffer drove him and his little brother -- who was wearing his helmet -- off the field.

By the looks of it, Richardson would still be there right now signing for fans if he didn't get whisked away!!

Richardson is definitely becoming a fan favorite ahead of the season ... besides being named QB1 this week, his old rap verse from a year-old music video has also gone viral, with fans saying he should drop a mixtape.

"I need this rap with him coming out the tunnel on GameDay," one fan tweeted.