Tom Brady, Travis Scott Mentor Bryce Young, Will Levis, Other Top Rookies

Tom Brady and Travis Scott are sharing some of their immense wisdom ... mentoring a group of star rookie quarterbacks including #1 overall pick, Bryce Young, as they transition from college to the pros.

TB12 and La Flame both found the time to attend a luncheon hosted by Michael Rubin at his L.A. home ... where the trio gave all kinds of advice on business and brand building to CJ Stroud, Will Levis, and Anthony Richardson, in addition to Young.

Play video content

Video shows Brady telling the guys not to be discouraged, even in the face of adversity, a window into how the 7x Super Bowl champion overcome failure during his legendary career.

Tom also shared one of the keys to his longevity, saying he didn't get complacent with his early success, remembering he was selected No.199 in the sixth round. That allowed him to play more than 20 seasons.

"I just outlasted everybody," Brady said. "There's another me back there. So how do I keep my edge on everybody? I had to keep working. I didn't go, 'Hey, I'm good. I won three Super Bowls.'"

Rubin's message to the guys was simple ... mistakes are a part of the process, but don't let them stress you out ... saying it's all about how you bounce back.

"Every day we're screwing things up," Rubin said. "We've just got to get a lot more right than wrong and keep learning from it ... The tougher s*** gets, the more focused I am."

As for Travis, he drilled home the importance of Young, Stroud, Richardson, and Levis having a core group of people they can rely on daily, and hold them accountable.