Police Beat the Crap out of Fans on Video at College Football Game

A college football game turned into a wild brawl in the stands with police officers beating the hell out of a couple of spectators, and it was partly caught on video.

The fight unfolded Saturday at the Florida Gators-Georgia Bulldogs matchup at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville after some football fans got into it and police responded to quell the disturbance.

It just means more in the SEC pic.twitter.com/vBlGwKoTP0 — Ohio’s Tate (@BarstoolTate) November 2, 2024 @BarstoolTate

Check out the footage ... two cops are going to town on two spectators, pulverizing them with their fists. A woman is seen freaking out, screaming at one officer, "Why are you punching him?"

The officers reportedly restrained several fans and escorted them from the arena, although it was unclear if anyone was arrested, charged or injured during the incident.

The status of the two spectators pummeled by police was also not immediately known, including as to whether they needed medical attention.

Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office’s Professional Standards Division released a statement, saying they're aware of videos from the college game and have opened "administrative reviews" to get to the bottom of what happened.