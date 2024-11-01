Ron Artest III Dresses As Dad In Malice At Palace Brawl For Halloween

Best Halloween costume of the year goes to Ron Artest III ... who celebrated the holiday dressed as his ex-NBA star pops from his infamous Malice at the Palace brawl!!

Metta Sandiford-Artest's 25-year-old son -- a spitting image of the 2010 champ -- rocked a ripped No. 91 Pacers jersey for the occasion ... and shared several reference pics to make the connection for his followers, although none was needed.

15 years ago today, the Pacers and Pistons engaged in what was later named the "Malice at the Palace." pic.twitter.com/tDYPtTUUss — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 19, 2019 @sportingnews

The Nov. 19, 2004 incident was one of the worst moments in league history -- what started as an altercation between the Pacers and Detroit Pistons at the Palace of Auburn Hills turned into mayhem after a fan threw a drink at Sandiford-Artest ... who then rushed into the stands.

Fans and players duked it out for several minutes ... and the game was ultimately called off with less than a minute to go.

Sandiford-Artest was suspended 86 games as a result -- which remains the longest punishment for an on-court infraction in the NBA.

It's clear the fam can laugh about it all now ... as the hooper was able to put the nightmare behind him and play 11 more seasons in the Association.