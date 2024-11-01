Heidi Klum Dresses as E.T. for Her Annual Halloween Party in NYC

Heidi Klum's Halloween bash is always a wild event -- but this year it was totally out of this world!

The supermodel and her hubby, Tom Kaulitz, dressed up as Mr. and Mrs. E.T. -- the extra-terrestrial character from Steven Spielberg's 1982 classic alien film -- for her annual spookfest, which was held at the Hard Rock Cafe in NYC.

Heidi brought E.T. to new heights, recreating the glowing fingertip of the movie's strange but kind visitor from a faraway galaxy. She wore a mechanical E.T. costume head with a portable mouth and eyes, which were controlled remotely by Heidi's handlers.

Heidi and Tom hit the red carpet to pose for some pics along with other celeb attendees, such as Bethenny Frankel as Wonder Woman ... Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes as characters from "Grease" ... and Ice-T and Coco as clowns.

And the fun didn't stop there ... once the party got started, everyone had a blast.

Check out the video ... Heidi and Tom were the center of attention, with everyone raising their phones to film them in their outlandish costumes.

Bethenny was even caught mingling in her sexy Lynda Carter-inspired "Wonder Woman" look. Kelsea and Chase were seen chatting with friends.