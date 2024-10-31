Kim Kardashian Transforms Into Albino Alligator for Halloween

Kim Kardashian is going way out there for Halloween ... dressing up as an albino alligator in a costume that looks like it took tons of time, effort and money.

Kim K just shared her spooky look for Oct. 31 ... and she's got full body paint transforming her skin into white gator scales ... plus a prosthetic tail and some super long, pointy nails.

Oh, and Kim's topping off her look with custom contact lenses that make her eyes look like a reptile's.

The billionaire mogul is also sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her transformation ... with a full team of makeup designers turning her into a gator.

Kim enlisted designer Alexis Stone to make her albino alligator costume a reality ... and Alexis says it took 2 weeks to pull off the darn thing.

We've seen some of Kim's sisters recreate pop culture moments for their Halloween costumes ... Kylie Jenner dressed up as Barbarella and Demi Moore in "Striptease," while Kendall Jenner teamed up with Hailey Bieber to recreate "The Simple Life" ... but Kim's really showing off her imagination.