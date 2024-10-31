Celebs Go BIG With Their Halloween Costumes -- Do It For The 'Gram!

Celebs definitely threw some money at their Halloween costumes this year, and to avoid the paparazzi and camera craze ... stars hired their own crews to hard-launch their spooky looks ... and it's all for the 'Gram!

Full-on photo shoots went down for Christina Aguilera, who slayed as Stoker's 'Dracula,' while Keke Palmer stepped up to the throne with her son as Cersei Lannister from "Game of Thrones."

"Beetlejuice" was a fave among stars like Vanessa Bryant and James Charles ... both giving their own renditions and killin' it in the makeup department.

Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin showed up with their superpowers ... even their adorable kiddos repped some dope superhero 'fits!

And Megan Thee Stallion brought the comic book character Starfire, from "Teen Titans," to life!