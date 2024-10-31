Celebs Dress Up For La La Anthony's Halloween Party

Forget the kids, La La Anthony's feeling the real spirit of Halloween ... which is all about grown-ass celebs slipping into scary, sexy, cool costumes and packing into fancy West Hollywood parties.

The reality star hosted her bash at LAVO on the Sunset Strip, and her famous pals didn't disappoint showing out in some outrageous getups.

Anthony -- who dressed as Lady Deadpool from this year's uber-popular "Deadpool & Wolverine" -- was joined at the party by the likes of Karrueche Tran and Winnie Harlow ... both outfitted in glamorous white dresses.

Diddy's son Christian Combs arrived to the party in a Ghostface mask with its tongue hanging out ... seemingly a reference to the popular 'Scary Movie' series. Internet personality Raven Tracy walked beside him in a tight cheetah jumpsuit.

"Get Out" actor Daniel Kaluuya dressed up in an old classic ... channeling Will Ferrell's character from "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy" ... while singer Mario looked ready to dole out punishment as Pinhead from the "Hellraiser" movies.

Not every celeb hit the same West Hollywood event though -- Rihanna had a more low-key evening, stopping by her favorite restaurant Giorgio Baldi in a leopard-print onesie. Maybe Fenty should look into a line of Halloween chic clothing!

Bottom line, keep your eyes peeled in L.A. ... ya never know who's under the Michael Myers mask at the local bar!