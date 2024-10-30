'Witch House' Expected to Outdraw Menendez Brothers House This Halloween

The former home of the Menendez brothers is going to attract a lot of peeps looking for some Halloween creeps -- but another house in Beverly Hills is expected to be a way bigger spooky draw ... as far as cops are concerned.

The house where Erik and Lyle Menendez brutally murdered their parents has been a hot destination for lookie-loos for the last several weeks thanks to wildly popular Netflix specials ... and police have been inundated with calls from angry neighbors.

Cops tell TMZ on the eve of Halloween they expect the affluent block to be a mess with a ton of foot and car traffic ... but they will be keeping a closer eye on The Witch's House, about a mile and a half away, where they assume far more people will visit -- increasing the odds of bonehead antics. Police will have a presence there all day into the night, we're told.

The iconic Witch's House -- also known as the Spadena House -- looks like something out of a dark fairy tale. It's been attracting peeps since the '30s, when it was originally constructed for a silent film movie studio.

To be clear -- The Witch's House is a private residence owned by realtor Michael J. Libow ... and, no, tours are not a thing. People can gawk from the sidewalk, but that's it.

As for police, we're told Beverly Hills will have a Halloween detail keeping an eye on certain locations ... but no officers will be posted up on the Menendez block -- despite an increase in trespassing calls.