Neighbors of Menendez Brothers' House Irate Over Surge of Gawkers

Interest in the 35-year-old Menendez brothers murder case has skyrocketed thanks to the wildly popular Netflix series ... and neighbors on the affluent block of the infamous family home are livid about it!

Beverly Hills authorities tell TMZ ... police have received a slew of calls from irate neighbors who are tired of the influx of foot and car traffic on their block ... and they want cops to intervene.

Calls to police have been coming in for more than a week ... and it all started after "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" dropped on the streamer, we hear -- so it's pretty clear what's happening.

The looky-loos may be infuriating the neighbors with their visits and picture-taking ... but so far, they have been well-behaved, authorities tell TMZ, and nothing illegal has occurred.

That said ... police are trying to alleviate the complaints with extra patrols in the area ... so residents know they're keeping an eye on the newly popular attraction.

As TMZ previously reported ... the mansion has been gutted by the new homeowners and is currently undergoing massive renovations.

In fact ... a construction worker's recent TikTok took viewers inside the freshly torn-up room where Jose and Kitty Menendez were brutally murdered.

Lyle and Erik made headlines again Thursday when L.A. County D.A. George Gascón announced prosecutors are reviewing new evidence ... and he will decide if the brothers should get a new trial or if prosecutors should try for a new sentencing -- presumably manslaughter -- which could set them free.