Guess Who These Halloween Cuties Turned Into!

Before they were superstars, these adorable kiddos loved dressing up for Halloween, but can you tell who these celebs are -- back before they were in front of the flashing lights?

Demi Lovato, Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Ethan Slater are just a few of the lil' tykes who sported a cute costume back in the day -- but good luck guessing which one is them!

This actress is known for her thrilling work in horror movies ... some may even deem her as the ultimate "scream queen!" But is this witchy gal who you think it is?

Even as a dressed-up princess, this singer couldn't "ignore the crazy visions of her living in LA" one day ... Can you guess who she is?