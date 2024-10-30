'Hocus Pocus' Cast 'Memba Them?!

Before the clock strikes midnight tonight and the Halloween shenanigans commence, we're heading to Salem, Massachusetts and shouting out a spooky classic starring many Hollywood greats: The 1993 family/comedy film, "Hocus Pocus!"

The Sanderson Sisters -- played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy -- were 3 witches resurrected from the 1600s after the Black Flame Candle was lit by high schooler, Max Dennison (played by Omri Katz).

The town's kids were in danger of being sucked by the Sanderson Sisters' life potion. Max, along with his younger sister Dani (played by Thora Birch) and his high school crush Allison (played by Vinessa Shaw), were on a mission to stop the Sanderson Sisters at last!

With the assistance of Thackery Binx -- the boy-turned-immortal black cat (played by Sean Murray) -- and Billy the zombie (played by Doug Jones), the Sanderson Sisters were put to rest for good ... of course until they were revived yet again in 2022 for "Hocus Pocus 2" ...

Check out all the cast icons with our "Hocus Pocus" 'Memba Them gallery!