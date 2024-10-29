Guess Who This Kid With Whiskers Turned Into!
Before this cute festive kid with face paint turned into an American YouTuber and singer, he was just 15 years old, starting his YouTube channel, before heading off to Hollywood to start his entertainment career.
While his early content consisted of baking and his everyday life in small-town Texas, he now has garnered millions of views, like his "Heather" music video, which has over 172 million views.
He's a known "Swiftie," and when he dropped his "Kid Krow" album, he got a personal shoutout from none other than Taylor herself!