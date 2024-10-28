Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'Scream' Cast -- 'Memba Them?
Nearly three decades after Wes Craven's 1996 release of "Scream" -- the horror film surrounding a group of Woodsboro High School students, plagued by a harrowing serial killer -- is still a top scary movie amongst many generations.

A few of the breakout stars include Skeet Ulrich as Billy, Neve Campbell as Sidney, Matthew Lillard as Stu, Rose McGowan as Tatum and Jamie Kennedy as Randy.

It all began with Drew Barrymore's infamous over-cooked popcorn scene and a haunting phone call that ended with a "scream" that came a squeak too late ... And, of course accompanied by some eerily creepy, suspenseful music.

Just two years into her run on "Friends," Courteney Cox took on the role of Gale Weathers -- the hot and thirsty tabloid journalist who falls for the town's police officer, Dewey ...

Dewey -- played by David Arquette is the timid deputy sheriff making it his duty to protect Sidney from the killer. Although no longer a couple, a romance kindled off-screen between Courteney and David ultimately ended in 2010.

"Scream" quickly became a spooky classic, leading to 6 sequels with a 7th set to drop in 2026. The franchise has featured big Hollywood stars like Jada Pinkett Smith -- seen in this memorable movie theater scene from the 1997 "Scream 2."

Oh, and if you aren't aware, "Scream" is where the iconic Ghostface mask was born and has been a classic costume seller ever since!

Take a spooky scroll back to the '90s and see all the key actors with our "Scream" cast 'Memba Them gallery!

