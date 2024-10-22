Britta Perry on 'Community' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Gillian Jacobs was in her mid-20s when she first started playing Britta -- the smart and progressive hipster with a group of friends at Greendale Community College -- in the sitcom "Community" back in 2009.

Britta was part of an ensemble cast including Joel McHale as the former defense attorney going back to school and leader of the friend, Jeff, Donald Glover as the sensitive and goofy friend who cares deeply for his peers, Troy, and Alison Brie as the optimist gal -- super dedicated to her school, Annie.