Amy March in 'Little Women' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Samantha Mathis was in her mid-20s when she played Amy March -- the youngest March sister known for manipulative ways and artistic beauty -- in the family film "Little Women" back in 1994.

Mathis was part of an ensemble cast including Kirsten Dunst who played the young version of Amy ... Winona Ryder as the straightforward tomboy who loves writing, Jo March and Christian Bale as the wealthy and charming neighbor, Theodor "Laurie" Laurence.