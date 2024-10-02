Salvadore The Yoga Instructor in 'Couples Retreat' 'Memba Him?!

Puerto Rican actor and model Carlos Ponce was in his mid-30s when he played the hot, bulky yoga instructor -- Salvadore -- looking to rub his speedo against a group of traveling couples in the 2009 rom-com film "Couples Retreat."

Carlos shared the screen with Vince Vaughn as the Guitar Hero workin' hubby, Dave, Malin Akerman as Vince's wifey making renovations to their busy lives, Ronnie, Jason Bateman as the over methodical planner, Jason and Kristen Bell as Jason's wife who's trying to get pregnant, Cynthia.