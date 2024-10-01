Guess Who This Lil' Girl With Her Ice Cream Turned Into!
Before this lil' cutie in her fancy hat turned into an Australian-American actress, she was just growing up in Brisbane with her three siblings and dreaming of seeing herself on the big screen one day!
She first got her start in television on the Australian fantasy teen drama "H20: Just Add Water," however in 2011 she cemented herself as a worldwide star landing the role as Rebekah on "The Vampire Diaries."
From her success, she's used her platform for advocacy like raising money for Boston Children's Hospital and running the New York City Marathon.