Justin Bobby on 'The Hills' 'Memba Him?!

American TV personality Justin Brescia AKA Justin Bobby was in his mid-20s when he first rose to fame as the biker bad-boy and Audrina Patridge 's on-and-off love interest -- in the long-running MTV reality show "The Hills" back in 2007.

Justin Bobby contributed to the drama along with narrator and star Lauren Conrad as the fashion student who journeyed from Laguna Beach to Los Angeles, Heidi Montag as Lauren's bubbly bestie and party girl, Spencer Pratt as Heidi's "bad boy" boyfriend and Whitney Port as Lauren's intern buddy at Teen Vogue.