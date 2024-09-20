Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
'Crush' Singer Jennifer Paige 'Memba Her?!

American singer Jennifer Paige was in her mid-20s when she dropped her 1998 pop song "Crush" -- peaking at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 for four consecutive weeks ... and gained much international success in countries like Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

The catchy song was first played on Los Angeles's popular radio station KIIS-FM and was the most requested song of the summer! She made her debut TV appearance, performing the hit track on ABC's "Live with Regis and Kathie Lee."

"It's just (ahh) a little crush (crush)!"

Guess what she looks like now in her 50s! 

