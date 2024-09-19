Guess Who This Cutie With Braids Turned Into!

Before this adorable little girl in her floral top was studying scripts, she was just growing up as an only child, moving to Hollywood when she was only 11 years old and babysitting for Bob Saget.

She would later gain much success working alongside Saget in "How I Met Your Mother," but perhaps you'd also recognize her from her popular role, "the band geek," which she portrayed from 1999-2012 alongside Jason Biggs.