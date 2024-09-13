Guess Who This Backpack Kid Turned Into!

Before this SoCal dude lookin' back at the camera turned into an actor, he was just throwing on his baseball cap, marchin' into school with his backpack and kickin' off his acting career at 9 years old ...

One of his first films was "Georgia Rule" starring Lindsay Lohan in 2007 and he had a minor role in "Desperate Housewives" the same year. He's most known for his popularity obsession in the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" movies.

In 2020, he worked alongside Madison Pettis in "American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules"