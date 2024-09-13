Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Guess Who This Backpack Kid Turned Into!

Guess Who This Backpack Kid Turned Into!

Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 4
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery

Before this SoCal dude lookin' back at the camera turned into an actor, he was just throwing on his baseball cap, marchin' into school with his backpack and kickin' off his acting career at 9 years old ...

One of his first films was "Georgia Rule" starring Lindsay Lohan in 2007 and he had a minor role in "Desperate Housewives" the same year. He's most known for his popularity obsession in the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" movies.

In 2020, he worked alongside Madison Pettis in "American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules"

Need another hint? He's got shaggy brown hair!

Can you guess who he is?

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later