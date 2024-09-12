Bon Qui Qui 'Memba Her?!
American stand-up comedian and actress Anjelah Johnson was in her mid-20s when she first played Bon Qui Qui -- the obnoxiously rude fast food employee turned music star on MADtv -- back in 2007.
Although the 2007-2008 writer's strike prevented Anjelah from landing many lines on MADtv, the popularity that came from her Bon Qui Qui character received rave reviews and has accrued millions of views on YouTube.
Prior to her going viral, she was a cheerleader for the Oakland Raiders. She was named Rookie of the Year and performed at Super Bowl XXXVII against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.