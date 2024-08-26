Guess Who This Cool Kiddo Turned Into!

Before this cool lil' guy in his red collared tee was up on the big screen, he was just sneaking into theaters with his friends, growing up in Dublin, Ireland with his brother and dreaming of making it big in Hollywood!

Perhaps one of his breakout roles was nearly a decade ago on the Irish drama series "Love/Hate," but he's been in a handful of several big films like "Saltburn" where he showed off his bare buns and danced the night away!