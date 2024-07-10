Fabienne In 'Pulp Fiction' 'Memba Her?!

Portuguese actress Maria de Medeiros was 28 years old when she was cast as Fabienne -- Butch's innocent and adorable girlfriend who loves her blueberry pancakes -- in the crime/thriller film "Pulp Fiction" back in 1994.

Maria shared the big screen with Bruce Willis as the professional hotheaded boxer, Butch Quentin Tarantino as the smooth talker who helps dispose of Marvin's dead body, Jimmie and John Travolta as the hitman in the spruce suit, who enjoys the finer things in life, Vincent.