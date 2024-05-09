Frau Farbissina In 'Austin Powers' 'Memba Her?!
American actress Mindy Sterling was in her early 40's when she was cast to play the screaming sidekick Frau Farbissina -- who would hang around Dr. Evil's evil lair and start trouble around the meeting room -- in the 1997 comedy "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery."
Mindy shared the big screen with none other than Mike Myers playing the womanizer, partier and British spy, Austin Powers/Dr. Evil and Verne Troyer as Austin Power's best friend and right-hand man.
In 1999, Sterling reprised her role in "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me" and again for "Austin Powers in Goldmember" in 2002.
Other big celebrities like Beyonce, Will Ferrell and Britney Spears tapped into this popular franchise too!
"Yeah Baby, Yeah!"