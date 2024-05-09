Frau Farbissina In 'Austin Powers' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Mindy Sterling was in her early 40's when she was cast to play the screaming sidekick Frau Farbissina -- who would hang around Dr. Evil's evil lair and start trouble around the meeting room -- in the 1997 comedy "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery."

Mindy shared the big screen with none other than Mike Myers playing the womanizer, partier and British spy, Austin Powers/Dr. Evil and Verne Troyer as Austin Power's best friend and right-hand man.

In 1999, Sterling reprised her role in "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me" and again for "Austin Powers in Goldmember" in 2002.

Other big celebrities like Beyonce, Will Ferrell and Britney Spears tapped into this popular franchise too!