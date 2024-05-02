Ginny Weasley In 'Harry Potter' 'Memba Her?!

Hey all you Muggles ... It's frickin' Harry Potter Day! And, in honor of more than 20 years of wands, brooms and golden snitches, it's time to dust off your broomstick and travel back to the Wizarding World with the mythical cast of 'Harry Potter!'

Starting things off, English actress Bonnie Wright made her acting debut at just 10 years old when she played Ginny Weasley -- the Weasley brothers' younger sister and Harry Potter's love interest in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" back in 2001.

Over a span of 10 years, Bonnie reprised her role three more times up until the final film, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2" in 2011.