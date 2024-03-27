Barbara K. On 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' 'Memba Her?!

American businesswoman and author Barbara Kavovit was in her early 50s when she took on the role of Luann de Lesseps's friend on Bravo's reality series "The Real Housewives of New York City" back in 2019.

Joining Barbara on the dramatic series included Luann de Lesseps the former Countess, Ramona Singer as the turtle time wrangler who often picked fights with Barbara and Bethenny Frankel who assisted Barbara with Luann's intervention during season 11.