Carlton Gebbia On 'RHOBH' 'Memba Her?!

American television personality Carlton Elizabeth (formerly Gebbia) was 40 years old when she made her debut on season 4 of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" back in 2013.

Joining Carlton in the dramatic series included Kyle Richards as the hot bubbly mom, Kim Richards as the goofy and clumsy housewife, Yolanda Hadid as the former supermodel with the walk-in fridge and Lisa Vanderpump as the restauranteur with "British humor."