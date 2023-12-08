Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Teenage 'Dexter' 'Memba Him?!

12/8/2023 12:01 AM PT
American actor Devon Graye was 19 years old when he first started playing the teenage version of Dexter Morgan -- the serial killer who enjoys shooting and hunting with his rifle -- on Showtime's "Dexter" back in 2006

Michael C. Hall who is living a double life as a serial killer and a blood spatter analysis for for the Miami Metro Police Department, Dexter, Jennifer Carpenter as Dexter's competitive sister and police officer, Debra, and David Zayas as Dexter's friend and PD Sergeant, Angel.

Graye is also known for his portrayal of the second trickster in the superhero TV series "The Flash."

Guess what he looks like now!

