Doobie The Taxi Driver In 'Planes, Trains & Automobiles' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Larry Hankin was 49 years old when he was cast to play Doobie -- the creepy rock and roll Taxi driver who had a fully decked out cab in Wichita, Kansas -- in the comedy classic film "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" back in 1987.

Hankin was part of a dynamic cast aiding to get the principal characters home in time for Thanksgiving including ... Steve Martin as the unfriendly and wealthy businessman, Neal Page and John Candy as the kind and sly salesman, Del Griffith.

Kevin Bacon, Matthew Lawrence and Ben Stein were also in the film!