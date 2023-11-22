Harold And Sarah's Son In 'The Big Chill' 'Memba Him?!
11/22/2023 12:01 AM PT
American film and television screenwriter Jonathan Kasdan was only 4 years old when he made his big acting debut playing the adorable son -- singing "Joy To The World" while in the tub -- in the 1983 classic comedy/family film "The Big Chill."
The movie has a packed and star-studded cast starring Kevin Kline as the successful business owner, Harold, Glenn Close as Harold's wife, Sarah, William Hurt as the partier, Nick and Jeff Goldblum as the journalist and bachelor, Michael Gold.
Kevin Costner and Meg Tilly also costar in the film.