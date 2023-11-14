Lulu On 'True Jackson VP' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Ashley Argota was just 15 years old when she first started playing Lulu -- the intelligent best friend of True Jackson, eventually becoming her fashion assistant -- on Nickelodeon's sitcom "True Jackson VP" back in 2008.

Other stars joining Ashley on the comedic show included Keke Palmer as the girl boss and fashionista, True Jackson, Matt Shively as True Jackson's silly bestie and the class clown, Ryan and Robbie Amell as True's love interest and mailman for the fashion company's office, Jimmie.