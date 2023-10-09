Violet Baudelaire In 'A Series Of Unfortunate Events' 'Memba Her?!

Australian actress Emily Browning was 15 years old when she played Violet Baudelaire -- the highly intelligent orphan who takes over as mom, looking after her two younger siblings -- in the movie "A Series Of Unfortunate Events" back in 2004.

Emily shared the big screen with Jim Carrey as the smelly uncle and villain who prays on young and wealthy orphans, Count Olaf, Liam Aiken as the smart younger brother navigating through the death of his parents, Klaus and Meryl Streep as the grammar-fanatic, Aunt Josephine.