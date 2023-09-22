Young Batman In 'Batman Begins' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Gus Lewis was just 12 years old when he played the kid version of Batman -- who had a fear of bats after falling into a cave and encountering the animal -- in "Batman Begins" back in 2005.

Lewis shared the big screen with Hollywood legends like Christian Bale -- playing the adult version of Batman, Cillian Murphy as the vicious psychopath who is afraid of Batman, Scarecrow and Katie Holmes as the town of Gotham's district attorney and Batman's love interest, Rachel Dawes.