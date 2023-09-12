Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Geena In 'Unfabulous' 'Memba Her?!

9/12/2023 12:01 AM PT
'Memba Them?! -- Part 16
American actress and singer Malese Jow was just 13 years old when she first started playing Geena Fabiano -- the 13-year-old fashionista who designs her own clothes and wears them to Rocky Road Middle School -- in Nickelodeon's sitcom "Unfabulous" back in 2004.

Jow shared the set with Emma Roberts as the middle-schooler who writes songs about boys and school, Addie Singer, Tadhg Kelly as Addie's older brother who works at a smoothie bar, Ben Singer and Jordan Calloway as the environmentalist and basketball player, Zack Carter-Schwartz.

Malese also portrayed Lucy Stone in Nickelodeon's "Big Time Rush."

Guess what she looks like now!

