Guess Who These Sweet Sisters Turned Into!

Before these two loving sisters were famous singers and actresses, they were just looking after each other in Tennessee with their 4 other siblings, bringing their dreams to fruition ... and securing their spot in Hollywood!

These famous siblings come from a talented lineage ... like their father whose known for his long locks and songs like "Achy Breaky Heart!" And with both of these sisters on their own paths and journeys, they've also worked together on several occasions ... acting side by side on a hit Disney show, and singing a duet to Dolly Parton's "Jolene"!