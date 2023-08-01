Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Guess Who This Baby Boy Turned Into!

Guess Who This Baby Boy Turned Into!

8/1/2023 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 4
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery

Before this happy baby turned into a model, bartender, and reality star, he was just growing up in Shelby Township, Michigan, heading off to serve in the Navy and eventually landing in Los Angeles.

After taking a hiatus from filming "Vanderpump Rules", this reality star recently confirmed his return to television, however, he and his partner were quite busy during their time away from the cameras ... welcoming a baby into their lives in 2021 and most recently launching the podcast "When Reality Hits."

Need one more clue? "I'm the #1 guy in this group!"

Can you guess who he is?

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later