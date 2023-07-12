Opie In 'Sons Of Anarchy' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Ryan Hurst was 32 years old when he first started playing the role of Opie Winston -- the biker best friend and long-time SAMCRO member who married Lyla the porn star -- in the menacing 2000s motorcycle gang TV show "Sons Of Anarchy."

Hurst shared the big screen with Charlie Hunnam as the stubborn and brave SOA member who fearlessly navigates the gang's dealings and family life, Jax Teller, Katey Sagal as the tough unofficial SAMCRO member and matriarch, Gemma Teller and Kim Coates as the wild-eyed aggressive mechanic and womanizer, Tig Trager ... and, of course, Ron Pearlman as the pack's president and heavy-fisted honcho, Clay Morrow.