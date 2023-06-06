Elvis Presley In 'Walk The Line' 'Memba Him?!

American actor and singer Tyler Hilton was 21 years old when he played the role of Elvis Presley -- touring and performing in numerous cities with Johnny Cash in the '50s and ultimately becoming pals -- in the musical/drama film "Walk The Line" back in 2005.

Hilton shared the big screen with Joaquin Phoenix as the uber-talented musician dealing with stardom and opioid addiction, Johnny Cash, Reese Witherspoon as the comedic performer who falls in love with Cash, June Carter and Ginnifer Goodwin as Johnny's wife who files for divorce, Vivian Cash.